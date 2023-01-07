Gov. Sanders names new Arkansas Game and Fish commissioner

Brandon Adams will serve as the Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner until his term ends in 2030.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has chosen Brandon Adams to serve as the new commissioner for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Sanders made the announcement on July 5 at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock.

She said Adams is someone who cares about the state and loves the outdoors and "loves the idea of making sure that every Arkansan has access to the great resources we have right in our backyard."

Adams, the president and CEO of a nursing home company, will serve as the commission for a seven year term until 2030.

"I was born and raised and have spent my entire life hunting and fishing in what I consider the most beautiful and diverse state in America," Adams said. "I believe that the AGFC has played a crucial role in making and keeping it that way. I look forward to doing my part to help continue this mission."

He is also the board chairman for Banded Brands/Avery Outdoors, a hunting apparel company.

He is from Conway and currently lives in Fayetteville with his wife.