J.B. Hunt commits $5 million to support Arkansas Children's Northwest expansion

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — J.B. Hunt announced a $1 million commitment each year for the next five years to support future expansion at Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital (ACNW).

This new commitment of $5 million brings J.B. Hunt’s overall investment in ACNW to $10 million.

J.B. Hunt made a $5 million leadership gift in 2016 to support the construction of ACNW, and this additional $5 million investment supports future capital expansion.

"J.B. Hunt is proud to extend our support for Arkansas Children’s as it continues advancing pediatric healthcare in this region," said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "The hope that these extremely talented, driven professionals bring to our community is very special, and helping Arkansas Children’s expand its services and capabilities will benefit the diverse needs of the Northwest Arkansas community."

J.B. Hunt’s $5 million gift marks the final culminating gift to the Arkansas Children’s Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow, a bold $250 million campaign designed to support the promise of unprecedented child health for children in Arkansas.

“The J.B. Hunt team has long been committed to Arkansas Children’s. There is a history of investing in community and healthcare. This new $5 million, five-year gift helps ensure Arkansas Children’s Northwest is right-sized to meet the community’s needs,” said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Northwest Arkansas continues to grow at a rate that outpaces the rest of the state, and Arkansas Children’s Northwest is an integral part of our work to make Arkansas the safest, healthiest place to be a child.”

J.B. Hunt has supported Arkansas Children’s for nearly four decades through annual employee giving campaigns and leadership gifts to support capital projects, programs and services, including the construction of the South Wing on the Arkansas Children’s Hospital campus, the purchase of an Angel One ground ambulance and the construction of Arkansas Children’s Northwest.