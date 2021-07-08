Two women killed, two minors taken to hospital after fatal I-40 Crawford Co. crash

DYER, Arkansas — Two women were killed, and two minors were injured in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Wednesday (July 7) night.
At approximately 7:22 p.m., 48-year-old Tracy Boshers was driving westbound on I-40 near Dyer when she experienced tire failure, lost control and entered the median overturning several times, according to a fatal accident report.
The vehicle came to a final rest on eastbound I-40 lanes.
Tracy Boshers and 21-year-old Karli Boshers, both of Bixby, Okla. were killed in the accident, according to the report.
Two minor passengers were injured and taken to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
There is no further information available at this time. Please check back for updates.