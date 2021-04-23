Hogeye Marathon runners prepare for wet start to races

If the rain is heavy Saturday morning, there is a chance the races could be delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Hogeye Marathon will start at 6:30 a.m. Saturday (April 23) with the half marathon starting at 7:00 a.m.

Runners in all races will start in waves every two minutes.

Organizers say to watch for race delay notifications due to inclement weather on their social media sites and from 5NEWS online.

There is a creek close to the course in the last three miles of the race, so if the water is high, they can divert runners at mile 23 and take them on another certified route.