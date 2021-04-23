x
Hogs drop game one of doubleheader with South Carolina

Arkansas looks to avoid first SEC series loss in night cap

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday afternoon #1 Arkansas loss game one of the doubleheader with #11 South Carolina, 4-2. The Hogs will play game two at 6 p.m. looking to avoid their first SEC series loss.

Cullen Smith got the Razorbacks on the board with a second inning home run. The Hogs would add another in the fifth inning on sacrifice fly. 

On the mound Peyton Pallette provided his best start of the season. The sophomore threw five plus innings allowing two runs.

Zeb Vermillion would allow two of Pallette's runners to score in the sixth to tie the game at two. South Carolina would add two more runs in the inning to take their first lead of the series.

The Gamecocks would add more insurance in the eighth to close out the Hogs. 

