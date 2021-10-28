Greenwood Police searching for information on stolen stop sign

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) has reported a stop sign theft that has left the community in a dangerous situation.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, GPD reported on Facebook that someone took the stop sign at the corner of Adair Street and W. Center and left the scene.
Greenwood Police say the lack of stop sign leaves a dangerous situation with a road that is leading to a state highway.
Police also say the suspects left behind a part of their maroon bumper and are asking for any information that could help locate the suspect(s). They say to be on the lookout for a maroon vehicle missing part of its bumper and new front-end damage.