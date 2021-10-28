x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Greenwood Police searching for information on stolen stop sign

The Greenwood Police Department reported a stolen stop sign was stolen from the corner of Adair and W. Center Streets.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) has reported a stop sign theft that has left the community in a dangerous situation.

On Thursday, Oct. 28,  GPD reported on Facebook that someone took the stop sign at the corner of Adair Street and W. Center and left the scene.

Greenwood Police say the lack of stop sign leaves a dangerous situation with a road that is leading to a state highway.

Police also say the suspects left behind a part of their maroon bumper and are asking for any information that could help locate the suspect(s). They say to be on the lookout for a maroon vehicle missing part of its bumper and new front-end damage.

RELATED: Fayetteville officials discuss lifting face mask mandate

RELATED: President Biden announces 'historic' deal — but still must win votes

In Other News

Washington County officials hear proposal to end mask mandate