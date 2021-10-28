Fayetteville officials discuss lifting face mask mandate

The proposal suggested that masks no longer be required once Washington County saw less than 115 new cases in a seven-day span.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While the vaccination rate continues to go up and active COVID-19 cases in our area are dropping, officials are deciding whether or not to keep a face mask mandate.

The Fayetteville Board of Health met on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to discuss when it would be the right time to end the mask mandate. While no decision was officially made, they discussed some things they thought should happen before dropping the mandate.

The proposal suggested that masks no longer be required once Washington County saw less than 115 new cases in a seven-day span.

They also discussed the mandate being dropped when area hospitals are not at capacity, with less than 30 COVID cases in local hospitals and less than two deaths a week due to COVID.

The board went over current stats now saying we’re not there just yet, but numbers are getting more promising with 45 cases in area hospitals.