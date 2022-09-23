Water conservation issued in Greenwood

A water conservation order has been issued for Greenwood residents.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Record-breaking heat and the lack of rainfall has led to a water conservation in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Water/Wastewater Commission issued the conservation on Friday, Sept. 23.

The City of Greenwood has issued the following restrictions:

Phase II Water Conservation:

All lawn and turf watering from City sources is prohibited.

The watering of shrubs, plants, trees and gardens is permitted only by hand-held hose and should be limited to the minimum amounts necessary to sustain plant life. Such watering is permitted at locations with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days of the month only and at locations with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days of the month only.

Golf courses are permitted to water only greens and tee boxes from City sources. Watering of golf course fairways and roughs and school athletic fields and other public areas from City sources is prohibited.

All washing of motor vehicles, trailers and boats is prohibited except at commercial car washes.

The filling of swimming pools is prohibited.

The washing of building exteriors, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard-surfaced areas by hosing or by use of water directly from faucets with water from City sources is prohibited.

The use of water from fire hydrants at any time for construction purposes, fire drills, or routine hydrant testing is prohibited.

The use of water from City sources for compacting dirt, earth moving operations or street base course construction is prohibited.

The City of Greenwood says hopefully, as weather conditions change and the area receives rain, the water conservation will be temporary.

