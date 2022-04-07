Greenwood's Freedom Fest celebrating July 4th

Greenwood's Freedom Fest featured several bands, vendors, food, events for kids and ended with its firework show to finish off the July 4th celebrations.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — It's a perfect day to get out and celebrate independence day in Greenwood square.

You'll find Fourth of July favorites from the food vendors and bounce houses for kids.

"It’s just a great day, it’s just a great day for greenwood and the community to be together," Said Barbara Parker.

Barbara Parker has lived in Greenwood for 41 years and days she brings her family every year.

With temperatures in the 100s, that didn't stop Barbara says it's worth it, she has been out since 9 this morning.

"I come out with the intentions of eating all day. I’ve had snow cones, kettle corn, and egg rolls," explained Parker.

The mayor of Greenwood says today's turnout is larger than it has been in previous years.

"It’s time for people to get together and have some fun time together, whether it was 4th of July or not,” said Mayor Kinslow

"Greenwood is such a close town, and people just care about each other, and it’s just a joy to see our neighbors and you know everybody out,” Said Parker

Freedom fest is a chance for the greenwood community to come together to celebrate what Independence Day means to them.

"It’s just our country, our land, our people who fought so hard for us and just to be able to come out here and celebrate, " said Parker.

"You know if it wasn’t for those folks who served in the military we wouldn’t be able to have freedom. Freedom is not free as we know, so it’s amazing just to be able to do this and to live in the country we live in….we’re so proud," explained Kinslow.

