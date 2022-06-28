Fourth of July | Fireworks & events in NWA and the River Valley

Several events celebrating the Fourth of July are happening this weekend across the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fourth of July is almost here and many are looking forward to watching fireworks and enjoying family-friendly events.

Northwest Arkansas

Beaver Lake

July 3, 8:30 p.m.

Ventris Trail - Boat only

Bella Vista

July 3, 5:30 p.m.

Loch Lomond Dam

July 4, 10 a.m.

Fourth of July Parade

Bentonville

July 4, 7 p.m.

Orchards Park

Elkins

July 1, at dark

Bunch Park

Farmington

July 4, at dark

Rheas Mill Road near Randall Lynch Middle School

Gentry

July 4, noon-10 p.m.

Gentry City Park

Highfill

July 3, 7:30-9 p.m.

First Baptist Church Highfill

Prairie Grove

July 4, at dark

Field south of the high school

Rogers

July 3, at dark

Cross Church

July 4, 6 p.m.

Walmart AMP

Springdale

July 4, 5:30 p.m.

Arvest Ballpark

West Fork

July 1, 6 p.m.

Carter Park

River Valley

Alma

July 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Alma

Fort Smith

July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.

Riverfront Park

Greenwood

July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Town Square

Parrot Island Waterpark

July 2-4

Van Buren

July 4, 7 p.m.

Field of Dreams

Have an event we missed? Email the details to news@kfsm.com.

