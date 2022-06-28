Fourth of July | Fireworks & events in NWA and the River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fourth of July is almost here and many are looking forward to watching fireworks and enjoying family-friendly events.
Northwest Arkansas
Beaver Lake
July 3, 8:30 p.m.
Ventris Trail - Boat only
Bella Vista
July 3, 5:30 p.m.
Loch Lomond Dam
July 4, 10 a.m.
Fourth of July Parade
Bentonville
July 4, 7 p.m.
Orchards Park
Elkins
July 1, at dark
Bunch Park
Farmington
July 4, at dark
Rheas Mill Road near Randall Lynch Middle School
Gentry
July 4, noon-10 p.m.
Gentry City Park
Highfill
July 3, 7:30-9 p.m.
First Baptist Church Highfill
Prairie Grove
July 4, at dark
Field south of the high school
Rogers
July 3, at dark
Cross Church
July 4, 6 p.m.
Walmart AMP
Springdale
July 4, 5:30 p.m.
Arvest Ballpark
West Fork
July 1, 6 p.m.
Carter Park
River Valley
Alma
July 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Downtown Alma
Fort Smith
July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.
Riverfront Park
Greenwood
July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Town Square
Parrot Island Waterpark
July 2-4
Van Buren
July 4, 7 p.m.
Field of Dreams
Have an event we missed? Email the details to news@kfsm.com.
