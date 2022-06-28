Fourth of July | Fireworks & events in NWA and the River Valley

x
Several events celebrating the Fourth of July are happening this weekend across the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fourth of July is almost here and many are looking forward to watching fireworks and enjoying family-friendly events.

Northwest Arkansas

Beaver Lake
July 3, 8:30 p.m.
Ventris Trail - Boat only

Bella Vista
July 3, 5:30 p.m.
Loch Lomond Dam

July 4, 10 a.m.
Fourth of July Parade

Bentonville
July 4, 7 p.m.
Orchards Park

Elkins
July 1, at dark
Bunch Park

Farmington
July 4, at dark
Rheas Mill Road near Randall Lynch Middle School

Gentry
July 4, noon-10 p.m.
Gentry City Park

Highfill
July 3, 7:30-9 p.m.
First Baptist Church Highfill

Prairie Grove
July 4, at dark
Field south of the high school

Rogers
July 3, at dark
Cross Church

July 4, 6 p.m.
Walmart AMP

Springdale
July 4, 5:30 p.m.
Arvest Ballpark

West Fork
July 1, 6 p.m.
Carter Park

River Valley

Alma
July 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Downtown Alma

Fort Smith
July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.
Riverfront Park

Greenwood
July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Town Square

Parrot Island Waterpark
July 2-4

Van Buren
July 4, 7 p.m.
Field of Dreams

Have an event we missed? Email the details to news@kfsm.com.

