Gravette first responders compete in second annual Boots & Badges Blood Drive

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is calling on blood donors to help give life to their community at the second annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

CBCO provides all blood and plasma to more than 40 area healthcare facilities.

City of Gravette first responders have partnered with CBCO for the blood drive, which will be held on Friday (Aug. 27) at two locations.

Gravette Civic Center: 401 Charlotte St. SE - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ozarks Community Hospital of Gravette Bloodmobile parking lot: 1101 SW Jackson - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials with CBCO say the Boots and Badges Blood Drive gives relief to the critical blood shortage in the area while also honoring Gravette’s first responders for their great work.

Gravette Police won the first competition in 2020 and hope to keep the traveling trophy that now represents "bragging rights" between the City’s police and fire department.

“This is a friendly competition and a great example of the cooperation that exists within the area’s first responders,” said CBCO Donor Recruitment Representative Andrea Johnson. “We’re looking forward to a great event.”

“You can help provide the gift of life to your friends and family when they need it most through your donation of blood,” said Gravette Chief of Police Charles Skaggs. “Every drop is important, and I encourage you to donate during the Gravette Boots and Badges Blood Drive.”

Gravette Fire Chief David Orr says donations stay in Northwest Arkansas.

“Your gift today could save the life of a friend or family member tomorrow,” he said.

Donors will receive a special Boots and Badges T-shirt while supplies last. Donors and are strongly encouraged to make an appointment and maintain social distancing guidelines.