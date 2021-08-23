Blood drive event to be held at Fort Smith Harley-Davidson

Those 16 and up who give blood are eligible for a free t-shirt, gift cards and much more when they donate at the event Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Say goodbye to the end of summer by donating blood with Arkansas Blood Institute at the Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate Event Blood Drive.

The event will be held at the Fort Smith Harley-Davidson located at 6304 S. 36th Street on Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who are healthy and aged 16 or older are encouraged to donate blood and will receive a free limited edition Bigfoot t-shirt and one free entry to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park.

Donors can also receive free Hemoglobin A1c blood sugar testing to help monitor their diabetes risk.

Donors who stop by the Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate Event will also be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift and a $300 ultimate outdoor Tailgating gift package.

There will also be hot dogs and hamburgers served to make it a true tailgate experience.

Ross Athletic Supply is donating $10 per blood donation (up to 100 donors) to the Children’s Emergency Shelter.

“Blood donation is a generous act that can only be accomplished by those who unselfishly give the gift of life and Ross Athletic Supply along with Arkansas Blood Institute and Fort Smith Harley-Davidson have joined a partnership to take that volunteerism to another level by raising a monetary donation while saving lives to benefit the Children’s Emergency Shelter,” said Danny Cervantes, executive director of Arkansas Blood Institute.

Arkansas Blood Institute’s volunteer donors provide every drop of blood needed to patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide.