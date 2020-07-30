x
Watch: Fort Smith police searching for suspect caught on camera breaking into vehicle

Surveillance footage captured the moment a suspected thief broke into a vehicle in Fort Smith.
Credit: KFSM

Authorities in Fort Smith are searching for a person caught on surveillance video breaking into a vehicle in a Chaffee Crossing neighborhood near Barling. 

The break-in happened Monday (July 27) at around 2:00 a.m.

A red Ford Mustang with a carbon fiber hood can be seen dropping the suspect off before they open the door of an SUV parked outside a home. 

Police are unsure at this time how many vehicles in the neighborhood the suspect(s) may have targeted that night. 

Anyone with information about the suspect thieves identities should call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

