Watch: Fort Smith police searching for suspect caught on camera breaking into vehicle

Surveillance footage captured the moment a suspected thief broke into a vehicle in Fort Smith.

Authorities in Fort Smith are searching for a person caught on surveillance video breaking into a vehicle in a Chaffee Crossing neighborhood near Barling.

The break-in happened Monday (July 27) at around 2:00 a.m.

A red Ford Mustang with a carbon fiber hood can be seen dropping the suspect off before they open the door of an SUV parked outside a home.

Police are unsure at this time how many vehicles in the neighborhood the suspect(s) may have targeted that night.