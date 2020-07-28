Fort Smith shooting victim dies, police searching for suspect connected to the case

33-year-old Dustin Underwood has died from his injuries sustained in a shooting Tuesday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Tuesday, July 28, three men were shot in the 3000 block of Midland.

The Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division confirmed Friday (July 31) that one of the victims, 33-year-old Dustin Underwood, has died from his injuries.

The other two victims, Richard Turman and Justin Burns are in critical but stable condition at undisclosed medical facilities.

During the investigation, detectives were able to get felony warrants for hindering an investigation on two people, 29-year-old Johnny Dailey and 46-year-old Christie Yandell.

Dailey has been arrested and taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center. Yandell remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information on her location or the shooting itself is asked to contact CID at 479-709-5116.