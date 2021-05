Austin Woods was last seen on foot at North K St. coming from North 21st St. at approximately 3:50 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a missing and endangered 19-year-old with autism.

Austin Woods was last seen on foot at North K St. coming from North 21st St. at approximately 3:50 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.