Fort Smith Police arrests shooting suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department received multiple gunshot related phone calls yesterday (Oct. 24).

Those calls started at the car wash on 50th and Wirsing and from around 4600 Wirsing. Upon searching, they found several shell casings in the area.

Some citizen surveillance systems revealed the involvement of a black Tahoe and a small silver passenger car

Darren Jones was identified as the suspect driving the Tahoe after further investigation was made. Jones was taken into custody from a residence on the east side of town. The vehicle, gun, ammo, and several narcotic-related items were also found.

Investigation is still underway to identify the other parties involved.