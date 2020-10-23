x
Fort Smith Police needing help identifying individuals in connection to car break-ins and thefts

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals in connection to car break-ins and thefts in the Fianna Hills area.

They shared the photo below of the individuals on their Facebook page.

Credit: Facebook

Anyone with information that can help identify the individuals is asked to contact Det. McMahan at 479-709-5125 or Det. David Williams at 479-709-5157.

Tips must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers in order to be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.00. You can also call 78-CRIME (782-7469).

