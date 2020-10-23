Fort Smith Police needing help identifying individuals in connection to car break-ins and thefts

The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals in connection to car break-ins and thefts in the Fianna Hills area.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals in connection to car break-ins and thefts in the Fianna Hills area.

They shared the photo below of the individuals on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information that can help identify the individuals is asked to contact Det. McMahan at 479-709-5125 or Det. David Williams at 479-709-5157.