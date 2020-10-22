x
Fort Smith Police need help identifying subjects wanted for questioning

FSPD shared a photo of two people wanted for questioning regarding a vehicle theft, vehicle break-in and fraudulent use of a credit card report.
Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) shared an image of two people who are wanted for questioning regarding a vehicle theft, vehicle break-in and fraudulent use of credit card report. 

Please contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5116 if you have information that can help identify them. 

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

To be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

