Retired Fort Smith PD Sgt. Jack Ball dead at 66

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A retired Fort Smith Police Sergeant has passed away at age 66.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), retired Sgt. Jack Ball passed away on Aug. 24, 2021.

Sgt. Ball was a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

"Thank you for your years of selfless service, Sgt. Ball, and thank you to his family for sharing him with us for so many years," the department wrote on Facebook.