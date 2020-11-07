x
Fort Smith Board of Directors table face mask ordinance

The Fort Smith Board of Directors table face mask ordinance for a later date.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors held a special meeting Saturday (July 11) morning to discuss implementing an ordinance that would require residents to wear face coverings inside crowded public spaces, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Directors approved an amendment to the ordinance that takes the word "requires' out and replace it with "encourages". This means that if the ordinance passes at a later date, there will not be a mandate to wear a mask.

After this was discussed, the Fort Smith Board of Directors voted 4-3 on tabling the face mask ordinance for a later date.

As of now, masks coverings will continue to be encouraged, but not required. 

On Tuesday (July 7), Fort Smith city leaders passed a resolution that encouraged residents to wear face coverings while in public. 

