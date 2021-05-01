Fort Smith Board approves truck driving school at Central Mall

The mall property owners and Dillard’s management granted approval for the school using the portion of the northeast portion of the parking lot.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Board of Directors has approved an appeal that reverses a Planning Commission denial of a conditional use for a technical or trade school at Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., that will become a truck driving school.

The appeal, approved at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday (May 11), will allow CDL Academy to conduct truck-driving training in the parking lot of the mall that was used for Dillard’s overflow parking in the northeast portion of the mall parking lot adjacent to South Waldron Road.

The planning commission denied two conditional use requests from the truck driving school.

On March 9, the planning commission denied a request to conduct the training in the southeast portion of the mall parking lot adjacent to Rogers Avenue and on April 13, the commission denied the request for the training on the northeast portion of the parking lot.

Both requests were denied by a vote of seven against and zero four.