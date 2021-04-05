Morrison Elementary, Pre-K students will learn at Grand Avenue Baptist Church for remainder of school year

Fort Smith Public Schools made the decision due to the substantial damage done to the school buildings during last week's severe weather.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Morrison Elementary School, Morrison Pre-K through 6th grade students and staff will be returning to on-site learning at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith through the end of the school year. Fort Smith Public Schools made the decision due to the substantial damage done to the school buildings during last week's severe weather.

Bus transportation will be provided for Morrison students from a designated pick-up location near Morrison to Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Students will be driven back to the designated drop-off location from the church.

Pre-K parents are required to transport their students to Grand Avenue Baptist Church.

Parents picking up students from Morrison Elementary School are advised to arrive before 2:30 p.m. to avoid blocking bus lanes.

Preschool students will continue to be dropped off and picked up by vehicle.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students at Grand Avenue Baptist Church.

COVID-19 safety protocols will still be observed through the end of the school year.