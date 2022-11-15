Fire that killed Arkansas family of 6 caused by electrical issues, officials say

Four months after the house fire that killed six family members in Washington County, investigators have released the cause.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New information has been released months after a house fire killed six family members in the area of Nob Hill and Springdale.

After midnight on July 24, 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the rural Nob Hill area.

The fire killed four children and two adults. One child was able to escape the fire.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office release the incident report on Nov. 15, stating the cause of the fire was electrical.

According to the investigation report, the manner of death for all six victims was accidental, with the cause being smoke inhalation.

The sheriff's office says the fire was in such a rural part of the country that it made it difficult to put out the flames. They say travel and lack of water supply made it hard to control the flames.

No other information has been released at this time.

