Officials: 4 children, 2 adults die in Springdale house fire

Emergency medical response officials confirmed Monday that four children and two adults died in a house fire after midnight on July 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency medical response officials confirmed Monday that four children and two adults died in a Washington County house fire after midnight on July 24.

Central EMS responded to the fire in the Nob Hill area on Treehouse Road in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a call came in around 2 a.m. about a trailer house on fire with people still in it. One child was able to escape but the two adults and four other children weren't, WCSO said.

On Monday afternoon, Springdale Public Schools announced that victims of the house fire included students enrolled in the district.

“We lift up the family and we grieve together,” said Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. “When one member of our Springdale family suffers, we all suffer.”

The district said it will work with the family to "assess needs and determine how the district can best come alongside them during this challenging time."

The bodies have been sent to the crime lab for more information. Officials have not released the identities of the victims at this time.

The Nob Hill Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, Round Mountain Fire Department, Hindsville Fire Department, Central EMS, Air Evac, as well as Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Washington County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating the cause of the fire.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.