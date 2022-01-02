Fayetteville startup automates access for hunting, fishing trips

Olano recently launched the website americanhunt.com that allows hunters and anglers to purchase guided outdoor adventures and day-use land access across the U.S.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nick Olano, co-founder, and CEO of Fayetteville-based startup American Hunt Inc., had struggled with the high cost to lease hunting spots while living in Louisiana and the lack of websites offering spots for day access after he moved to Arkansas.

Olano recently launched the website americanhunt.com that allows hunters and anglers to purchase guided outdoor adventures and day-use land access across the United States.

“I grew up in northern California duck hunting with my dad,” he said. “I took for granted access to hunting spots.”