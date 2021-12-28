Help build new fish habitats by donating your Christmas tree to local lakes

You can donate your real Christmas tree to help create new fish habitats at local lakes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) - Little Rock District is recommending the public to donate their Christmas trees to create new fish habitats in lakes throughout the state.

They are asking the public to donate, real discarded Christmas trees for fish cover at several Little Rock District lakes.

Those who plan to donate are asked to deposit the trees to the side of the ramps and be careful not to block ramp access or parking areas.

Donated trees must be real and not artificial. All ornaments and tinsel must be removed as they can harm fish.

The trees will then be available for anyone interested in using them to provide shelter for fish and serve as attractors for recreational fishing. USACE says anyone wanting to use the trees is welcome to pick them up to sink as fish cover but must be done with natural rock.

Unclaimed trees will be sunk by USACE or Arkansas Game and Fish personnel at a later date.

Below is a list of drop off locations:

Bull Shoals: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp Beaver Lake: Boat ramps at Highway 12 bridge, Monte Ne and Don Roufa

Norfork: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Millwood Lake: Cottonshed Park, White Cliffs, Millwood State Park

Dierks Lake: Jefferson Ridge Park, South ramp

DeQueen Lake: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Gilham Lake: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp