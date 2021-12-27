Fayetteville residents invited to compost their Christmas trees

The city of Fayetteville will be allowing residents to compost their Christmas trees with the trees on the same days of trash and recycling pick up.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is inviting residents to compost their Christmas trees with tree pick up and drop off available to residents.

Trees can be picked up the same day as residents' trash and recycling collection through January. All trees must be free from plastic bags, stands, decorations, lights and tinsel before they can be collected or dropped off. No artificial trees will be collected for composting.

The city is asking residents to allow ample space around trash carts and recycling bins to ease collection.

The City’s composting facility, located at 1708 S. Armstrong Ave., with be accepting trees for composting free of charge during normal operating hours.

Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8 a.m. - noon the first Saturday of each month.

The Compost site will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.