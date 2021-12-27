Holiday blood drive to be held at Fort Smith Convention Center

Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The new year is quickly approaching and the Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) is still in need of blood donations.

ABI is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center located at 55 S. 7th Street.

According to ABI officials, the holiday season is typically difficult to schedule enough blood drives in our area and across the country and the week between Christmas and New Year’s is even tougher.

Every donor will receive their choice of long sleeve t-shirt, a VUDU Movie Pass, a free COVID-19 antibody test and a chance to win $500.

All blood types are needed and walk-in donors are welcome.