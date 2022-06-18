Fayetteville Police search for missing woman

Ashley Scott was reported missing on Thursday, June 16.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Ashley Scott was reported missing on Thursday, June 16, by a friend after she didn't show up to work and didn't answer phone calls or texts. Her coworkers said it was very unusual for Ashley to miss work.

Ashley is 5'9", weighs180 lbs., and has short blonde hair and blue eyes. She drives a 2012 blue/gray Nissan Maxima. Her expired license plate is from Tennessee.

Anyone with information on Ashley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555. The reference case number is 2022-40067.

