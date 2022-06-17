Vacant Hooters near Fayetteville mall sold for nearly $3 million

A St. Louis-based commercial real estate firm has completed a $2.72 million deal to buy a former Hooters restaurant building and adjacent property.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A St. Louis-based commercial real estate services firm has completed a $2.72 million deal to buy a former Hooters restaurant building and adjacent property near the Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville

DCM Group is behind the purchase. The Washington County Clerk’s office recorded the deed on June 8. According to property records, the acquisition covers two contiguous outparcels just south of the shopping center totaling 7.42 acres. One is a vacant five-acre lot, and the other houses a building (4,897 square feet) along College Ave. that was formerly a Hooters restaurant. It’s been vacant for nine years.

The previous owners were New York-based Namdar Realty Group LLC, Mason Asset Management Inc. and CH Capital Group. They own most of the mall real estate.

