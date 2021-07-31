Fayetteville Police investigate two suspicious deaths

Fayetteville Police responded to W. Fairfax Street on Thursday (July 29) at around 7:52 p.m. in reference to a death.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths.

The caller had informed the Central Dispatcher Center that she went to check on her friend's welfare after not hearing from her for 24 hours, and found her dead inside the residence.

Fayetteville Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to the scene immediately. Inside the residence, officers found the dead bodies of 32-year-old Keshia Gaither and 33-year-old Jakeb Bryant.

The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.