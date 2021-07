The Fort Smith Police Department is asking that you contact its Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5100 with any information.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 900 block of Raleigh St.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time, as the family has not yet been notified.

