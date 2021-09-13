Fayetteville Police investigate shooting that left one person dead

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting at 1862 West Pleasant Woods Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 10).

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately started life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and are conducting interviews.

The victim will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.