Fayetteville Parks and Rec. announces new Esports league

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The City of Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Division is putting together a new Esports League

Rocket League 2 v 2 will begin this August and is free and open to all players ages 16 and up.

Team registration is open now at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation. The deadline for registration is August 14, 2020.



This first league will be a five-week season beginning August 20, with multiple matches per week. Rocket League players of all platforms (PC, XBOX, PS4, Switch) may compete.

Each week every team will be scheduled for two matches, which will be held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Each match will be played in a best-two-of-three format. A single-elimination tournament will follow the season, and prizes will be awarded to the winning team.



“Esports have been rising in popularity for several years, and that trend shows no signs of slowing down,” said Dean Rawlings, Recreation Programs Manager. “This program provides an opportunity for social connection in a time when that can be challenging.”



Additional eSports leagues are planned for this fall, including Madden 21, NBA2k21 and FIFA 21.