Fayetteville community comes together to help children with school supplies

St. James Missionary Baptist Church and Fayetteville Police are working together to make sure kids start school with the supplies they need.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As a new school year is about to start amid the coronavirus pandemic, many families are in need of assistance.

St. James Missionary Baptist Church along with community partners such as the Fayetteville Police Department are coming together to make sure local children have the supplies they need to begin the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are gathering backpacks and the stuff to put inside of them,” said Fayetteville Police Sergeant, Anthony Murphy.

Sergeant Murphy tells us they’re excited to join St. James' efforts in helping families get ready for school.

“I think it’s especially important this year with everything that’s going on. Some people are out of work, and it’s hard for them to get these school supplies and backpacks, so just like anything else in this community, we need to come together and help these individuals out. And I think we will,” said Murphy.

This is the Fayetteville Police Department's first year to help with the backpack drive and Pastor Curtis tells us they make a great addition to the team.

“They got heart for our community. They have a heart for children. So, we’re working together to meet the needs,” said Curtis Smith.

Smith says the church's goal is to gather 1,000 backpacks with supplies this year, and he believes working with their partners will help in achieving that goal.

Pastor Curtis Smith hopes the church's partnership with community members will serve as a positive example for the kids who receive the supplies.

“I think it does set a good example for young people to know even though there are challenges out there in the world, the grown thing to do is to be able to come together for one common goal,” said Smith.