Pea Ridge Police offer amnesty in exchange for school supplies

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department shared a list of all the people that can help Pea Ridge school teachers prepare for the upcoming school year in exchange for amnesty.

Pea Ridge police say those on the list can turn themselves into the Pea Ridge Police Department with one or more items on the 'needed school supplies list' (see below) and receive a 'get out of jail free card' for misdemeanor warrants or citation releases.

Donate the following items for Pea Ridge school teachers in exchange for citation releases on misdemeanor warrants: