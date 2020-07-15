Pea Ridge Police offer amnesty in exchange for school supplies

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department shared a list of all the people that can help Pea Ridge school teachers prepare for the upcoming school year in exchange for amnesty.
Pea Ridge police say those on the list can turn themselves into the Pea Ridge Police Department with one or more items on the 'needed school supplies list' (see below) and receive a 'get out of jail free card' for misdemeanor warrants or citation releases.
To see if you qualify for amnesty in Pea Ridge click HERE.
Donate the following items for Pea Ridge school teachers in exchange for citation releases on misdemeanor warrants:
- dry erase markers/board cleaner
- whiteboard microfiber cleaning cloths
- AA batteries
- pencils/pens/colored pencils
- highlighters/sharpies/colored Markers
- flair pens
- post-it notes
- Clorox wipes/Lysol/paper towels/tissues
- hand sanitizer
- canned air duster
- wall pads (chart paper)
- scissors
- file folders
- staples/glue sticks/EZ white out/tape
- one inch binders
- flash drives