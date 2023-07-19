Muldrow woman dead after four-wheeler crash near Roland

The collision happened in the late hours of July 18 south of Roland.

ROLAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash that happened three miles south of Roland in Sequoyah County around 11 p.m. that left one injured and one dead.

The highway patrol report states that the vehicle involved was a four-wheeler 2019 Kawasaki Mule driven by a 61-year-old man who sustained injuries from the crash. He was reportedly transported to a hospital in Arkansas, officials say he's in "stable condition."

The victim, 51-year-old Bobbi O'Bryan of Muldrow was pronounced dead on the scene by Pafford EMS, according to the report.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

5NEWS will update this article with more information when it becomes available.

