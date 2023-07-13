Former Leflore County undersheriff sentenced to prison after 'repeatedly striking a person that was in handcuffs'

One FBI agent said that the sentencing "sends a clear message that the FBI will not tolerate anyone who dishonors the badge by using excessive force.”

LEFLORE, Oklahoma — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Kendall Bryan Morgan, 45, of Shady Point, Oklahoma, was sentenced today to almost two years in prison, and three years of supervised release for violating the civil rights of a handcuffed detainee without legal justification.

At a plea hearing, Morgan, the former Undersheriff in the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, admitted that on January 25, 2017, he repeatedly struck a person that was under arrest and in handcuffs, causing the victim bodily injury.

At the time of the assault, the individual was reportedly not resisting arrest and posed no threat to officers or the public.

Morgan’s excessive force is stated as having “no legitimate law enforcement purpose … and violated the victim’s constitutional right to be free from unreasonable force by law enforcement.”

“The reputation of the entire law enforcement profession is tarnished when an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “The sentencing of Mr. Morgan sends a clear message that the FBI will not tolerate anyone who dishonors the badge by using excessive force.”

The charge arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Law enforcement officers are bound by oath to serve and protect all citizens equally—this requires consistency, compassion, and respect for the dignity of all,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “The defendant violated that oath, and justice demands he pay the price for blatantly disregarding the law and the civil rights of others.”

