False alarm: Greenwood High School says slammed door set off gunshot detector

GREENWOOD, Ark — On Thursday morning, officers responded to Greenwood High School after devices in the school bathrooms detected gunshots, a noise that later was determined to be a slammed door, officials said.

At 11:06 a.m., the police department posted on Facebook: "To make a brief first post, everything is fine at the high school. Posting details next."

In the school bathrooms, there are devices that have the primary purpose of detecting when students are vaping but also have gunshot detection, Greenwood Police said.

While the school began the protocols of a possible threat, which included a lockdown, police arrived to determine that there wasn't a threat and that it was a false alarm.

"After investigating the alert, it was found to be false," Greenwood police said.

According to the school, a "vape detector" system, which is mounted in bathrooms, had alerted to a gunshot sound. It was after police arrived and investigated that the alert was set off by a slammed door.

"We appreciate the quick response by the Greenwood Police Department and our School Security team to keep our staff and students safe. All classes have resumed normal schedules at this time," the school said in a statement.

