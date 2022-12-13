Prairie Grove school district increases security after fake school shooting memorial

Prairie Grove is set to have extra school resource officers on the date listed in the fake school shooting video that caused outrage earlier this month.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prarie Grove School Resource Officer stated on Facebook that their security will be bumped up from three police (SROs) in uniform, to five uniformed officers, and two patrol officers.

The added protection is there to keep an "eye on the area" in the wake of the fake school shooting memorial video that caused outrage among students, teachers, and faculty.

The officer went on to say that "the SROs will be in charge of roaming the hallways and being visible, talking to the kids, and making sure they have the best day possible."

The officer says, "We have always been and always will be vigilant in the pursuit to keep your children safe. We are by no means perfect but we walk in those buildings every day knowing that we can, will, and must lay down our lives for the safety of our children.”

