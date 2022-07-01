With expansion in mind, J.B. Hunt pays $18 million for office park near Lowell headquarters

The ownership deed was filed on June 28 at the Benton County Courthouse.

LOWELL, Ark. — Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is a 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.

The buildings, referred to as the Northwest Arkansas Business Center, include 108,627 square feet. Most of it is vacant space. The purchase price equals $165.70 per square foot.

