J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. named to Fortune 500 List for 8th consecutive year

J.B. Hunt moved up eight positions to number 346 on the Fortune 500 list.

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced Tuesday (May 19) that it has moved up eight positions to 346 on the Fortune 500 list.

This is the eighth consecutive year J.B. Hunt has been included on the list and third consecutive time the company has made the top 400.

“Advancing on the Fortune 500 list reflects our ability to leverage industry experience and innovative technology to meet the evolving needs of customers,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “As we focus on creating the most efficient transportation network in North America, businesses can rely on J.B. Hunt to provide safe, reliable transportation and logistics services, demonstrating our tradition of excellence and efficiency.”

Fortune has published the annual ranking of the largest U.S. companies by revenue since 1955.

According to the publication, companies on this year’s list represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $23 trillion in market value and employ tens of millions of people worldwide.

J.B. Hunt first appeared on the Fortune 500 in 2013 at number 485.