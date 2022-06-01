J.B. Hunt releases metrics on self-driving truck pilot

J.B. Hunt announced it was adding the home goods company Wayfair to its autonomous trucking program.

LOWELL, Ark. — Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. recently reported metrics of a pilot program to move freight autonomously on Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston.

In a recently posted video on social media, Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, discussed J.B. Hunt’s collaboration with Waymo Via on the pilot to move freight commercially using self-driving technology.

“I’m happy to report that all the safety and operating metrics were fantastic,” Harper said. “The freight was moved safely. There were no accidents, no speeding violations. Every pickup and delivery was on time.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.