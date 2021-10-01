x
Donation box for fallen Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr collected

The donation box had been kept up at Richard's Meat Market and was just recently picked up.
Credit: Facebook - Fayetteville PD

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A donation box for the Stephen Carr Memorial Fund has recently been picked up at Richard's Country Meat Market. 

Officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and killed in December 2019 in downtown Fayetteville. He was shot while sitting in his police cruiser outside the Fayetteville Police Department while waiting to go on his nightly patrol on Dickson St. 

The community honored Officer Carr with multiple fundraisers, memorials, and donations, but the McGinnis family kept a donation box up until recently. They raised a total of $1,167 

The Fayetteville Police Department announced the donation via Facebook yesterday (Sept. 30).

