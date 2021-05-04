Fayetteville to hold a special blood drive in honor of Officer Stephen Carr

The blood drive will take place at the Walton Arts Center’s Starr Theater on Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is hosting a special blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in honor of the late Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, badge #413.

The drive will take place at the Walton Arts Center’s Starr Theater on Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt, and live music will be provided during the event by the Walton Arts Center.



"May we never forget Officer Stephen Carr. Honor him by giving the gift of life with a blood donation," officials with the city said in a press release.

Officer Carr was shot while sitting in his police cruiser outside the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) on Dec. 7, 2019, while waiting to go on his nightly patrol on Dickson Street.

CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood and plasma to all NWA area hospitals. Local donors are needed to continue to provide for local patients.



Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow.