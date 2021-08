We now know the identity of the person killed in a rollover accident in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We now know the identity of the person killed in a rollover accident in Fort Smith.

State police say 32-year-old Darris Hopkins of Fort Smith was heading south on I-540 near the Rogers Avenue Exit when he lost control of his car.

He hit the median concrete barrier, ran off the highway, and overturned into a grassy area.