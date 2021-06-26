Hit-and-run motorcycle accident in Fort Smith

The Fort Smith Police responded to a motorcycle hit-and-run accident today on Phoenix Ave.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police responded to a motorcycle hit-and-run accident today (June 26) at 1820 Phoenix Avenue.

The suspected vehicle driven by Erik Berrios, hit a motorcycle as they were both headed westbound on Phoenix Avenue.

Berrios had fled the scene but then returned shortly after. Berrios stated he and the passengers were in the outside lane planning to eat at Jerry Neal's. When they changed their minds to eat at Hardee's last minute, they attempted a lane change and that's when they collided.

Berrios was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with head injuries. The victim was not wearing a helmet and is reported to be in serious condition.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.