Search underway for armed man in Mountainburg

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed man in the Mountainburg area.

The white male is approximately 5’10”, weighs 180 lbs., has black hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen in the Rumpus Ridge area wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a white hat.

Police say he is armed with a gun and ask anyone who sees him, to call 911 and do not approach him.

The man is considered armed and dangerous. Any information reported will be kept anonymous.

No further details were released regarding the search.