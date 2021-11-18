First responders working to rescue hunter who fell from tree in Mountainburg

The rescue to get the hunter out of the woods and to a hospital is still underway.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — Right now Crawford County deputies and first responders are trying to rescue a hunter that fell from a tree in Mountainburg.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff, Washington County first responders are also being called in to help with the rescue.

This is happening in the area of Shepard Springs Road.

At this time we do not know the name of the hunter or their condition. The rescue to get the hunter out of the woods and to a hospital is still underway.

No further information has been released at this time.