x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

First responders working to rescue hunter who fell from tree in Mountainburg

The rescue to get the hunter out of the woods and to a hospital is still underway.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — Right now Crawford County deputies and first responders are trying to rescue a hunter that fell from a tree in Mountainburg.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff, Washington County first responders are also being called in to help with the rescue. 

This is happening in the area of Shepard Springs Road.

At this time we do not know the name of the hunter or their condition. The rescue to get the hunter out of the woods and to a hospital is still underway.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

RELATED: Deputies: Driver airlifted to hospital after crash near Hackett

RELATED: Donations needed for 'Shop with a Cop' in Waldron

In Other News

5NEWS Daily Headlines | November 18, 2021