Cotton to introduce legislation revoking China’s permanent "Most Favored Nation" status

"This week is the 20th anniversary of Joe Biden voting to give permanent 'Most Favored Nation' status to China," said Cotton.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Monday (Sept. 14), Senator Tom Cotton announced his intention to introduce legislation revoking China’s permanent "Most Favored Nation" (MFN) status in an appearance on Fox and Friends on Fox News.

"This week is the 20th anniversary of Joe Biden voting to give permanent MFN status to China. Just think about that. MFN status to a communist country," Cotton said. "Over the last 20 years, that decision supercharged the loss of American manufacturing jobs. And Joe Biden just defended it last week. That’s why I’m introducing legislation this week that would repeal permanent MFN status and require the president and Congress to decide on it annually."

"So just take something from the last couple of months, let’s say China shoots missiles at our ships in the western Pacific or cracks down on Hong Kong, then we would be able to say each year that we are not going to renew MFN status for China," Cotton continued. "Joe Biden supported that 20 years ago, Joe Biden supports it now: Joe Biden will continue to send our jobs to China if he’s the president."